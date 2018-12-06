Johnson (knee) isn't participating in the open portion of Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Johnson is thus in line for another non-participation listing on Thursday's practice report. Unless he fits in some activity Friday, Johnson will likely be ruled out ahead of Sunday's game in Arizona, which would mark his third consecutive absence. LeGarrette Blount would again be in line for the bulk of the carries out of the backfield, while Theo Riddick would see the overwhelming share of snaps on passing downs.