Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Splits carries with Anderson
Johnson rushed 16 times for 49 yards and secured both of his targets for 13 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.
Many were holding out hope for Johnson to handle a true feature role in a post-Theo Riddick offense, but the threat of a running-back-by-committee was all but realized Sunday as Johnson split the backfield fairly evenly with C.J. Anderson. Going into the final offensive drive of the fourth quarter, Johnson logged only 13 rushing attempts compared to 11 for Anderson, while Ty Johnson had another for good measure. Adding further disappointment is that Detroit had a positive game script the majority of the game, and this was coming against last year's worst run defense. On the flip side, early indications suggest this up-and-coming offense will be moving the ball more efficiently than last year, making it seem as if Johnson should have no problem eventually topping the three rushing touchdowns he generated as a rookie.
