Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Still eyeing Week 16 return

Johnson (knee) said Thursday that he's getting stronger by the week and "hopes to" play Sunday against the Broncos, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson resumed practicing with the Lions on Dec. 4, but since he remains on injured reserve rather than a member of the 53-man roster, the team hasn't had to disclose the extent of his participation in workouts. While Johnson's absence from practice reports has made his progress difficult to track, Chris Burke of The Athletic relays that the running back looks ready for game action based on what he witnessed during the portion of Thursday's session that was open to the media. Though Johnson would probably agree with Burke's assessment, a decision on the running back's Week 16 status will ultimately be up to the Lions' brass. If Johnson is activated from IR and suits up in Denver, the Lions would likely have him split snaps with Bo Scarbrough (ribs) in a measure to preserve both backs as they ease back in following injuries.