Johnson carried the ball 11 times for 46 yards and caught all four of his targets for 52 yards in Thursday's 41-25 loss to the Texans.

He saw the same number of touches as Adrian Peterson but did a lot more with them in terms of yardage, although Peterson added two short TDs to his 55 rushing yards. Both Johnson and Peterson could see greatly reduced workloads against the Bears in Week 13 if D'Andre Swift (concussion) is able to return to action, however.