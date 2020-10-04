Johnson rushed three times for nine yards while securing his only target for three yards during Sunday's 35-29 loss to New Orleans.

Johnson had to be looked at by trainers in the second half after taking a shot to the hip, but he didn't need to be removed from the game and appeared to be running behind both D'Andre Swift and Adrian Peterson in this matchup even before getting nicked up. While Johnson could continue to maintain a small role in this backfield committee due to his pass-blocking abilities, the jack-of-all-trades clearly seems to have the lowest fantasy upside of the bunch.