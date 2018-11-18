Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Suffers knee injury
Johnson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Panthers with a knee injury, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his exit, Johnson had carried 15 times for 87 yards and a TD and caught two passes for 10 yards. Next up for the Lions' backfield touches in his absence are LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick.
