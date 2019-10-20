Play

Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Suffers right knee injury

Johnson sustained a knee injury during Sunday's contest against the Vikings.

After a visit to the locker room near the end of the first quarter, Johnson was seen on the sideline with a brace on his right knee, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Johnson also rode the stationary bike, per Birkett, but nonetheless was deemed questionable to return. In Johnson's place, Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic represent the Lions' remaining available running backs.

