Johnson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game in Chicago.

Looking at the season as a whole, Johnson easily leads Lions running backs in share of offensive snaps (48.8 percent). Elsewhere in the backfield, Theo Riddick's usage (32.7) was impacted by back-to-back absences Week 7 and 8, and LeGarrette Blount (24 percent) primarily has been a short-yardage specialist. While Johnson will gut out an ankle injury, he's one week removed from his second-worst mark in scrimmage yards (44) this season and will face the Bears' third-ranked run defense (85 yards per game), making it difficult to trust the rookie RB.

