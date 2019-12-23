Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Ten carries in return from injury
Johnson ran for 42 yards on 10 carries and caught his only target for one yard during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Denver.
In his first action since Week 7, Johnson garnered 10 of Detroit's 21 running back carries while chalking up a respectable 4.2 yards-per-carry average. Prior to his mid-game knee injury against the Vikings Oct. 20, Johnson had amassed a hefty 17.4 carries per game but managed only 3.3 yards per rush on those attempts. Johnson remains a limited contributor in the Lions' passing game, but he could prove to be a viable fantasy play Week 17 against a Green Bay defense that is surrendering 120.9 yards per game on the ground this year.
