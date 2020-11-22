Johnson rushed six times for 17 yards and caught two of five targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Panthers.

It was Adrian Peterson who led the backfield in the absence of D'Andre Swift (concussion), but Johnson nonetheless handled his biggest role of the season. While the soft matchup against Carolina seemingly positioned both him and Peterson for success, Matthew Stafford and his injured thumb struggled to get the Lions' offense moving, making it hard for either running back to get anything going. If Swift remains sidelined in Week 12, Johnson and his solid passing-down skills could handle another sizable role against a Houston defense allowing the most rushing yards per attempt (5.2) leaguewide.