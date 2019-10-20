Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Update expected Monday
Coach Matt Patricia says the team won't have an update on Johnson's (knee) status until Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Johnson exited in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Vikings with a knee injury. While he remained in uniform on the sideline in the second half, Johnson also had a brace on his right knee during that time. Detroit has J.D. McKissic and Ty Johnson on the running back depth chart behind Kerryon, and the team could opt to activate recent addition Tra Carson if Johnson can't go against the Giants in Week 8.
