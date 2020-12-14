Johnson rushed twice for three yards and a touchdown while securing his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.

With D'Andre Swift back in action, Johnson (15 snaps) finished third in playing time behind the rookie (36) and Adrian Peterson (17). While Johnson managed to vulture a touchdown, that's probably the best that fantasy owners can hope for from him at this point, especially if Swift's role grows as he distances himself from his concussion symptoms.