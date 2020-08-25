Johnson said he wears a knee brace for peace of mind, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Reports of Johnson wearing a knee brace during practice led to some speculation about an injury setback, but it seems he enjoyed a healthy offseason and has remained in good health throughout training camp. While most players find it burdensome to wear a brace on the field, Johnson says he's comfortable wearing one, noting that it helps his confidence. He missed eight games last season with a torn meniscus in his right knee, and he's now facing snap/touch competition from rookie second-round pick D'Andre Swift.