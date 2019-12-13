Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Week 16 return still possible
The Lions haven't ruled out activating Johnson (knee) from injured reserve before the regular season is over, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Johnson isn't eligible to return to action until the Week 16 game in Denver, but coach Matt Patricia provided a positive report on the running back's status when asked about the matter Friday. Even though the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention, the Lions could use one of its two designated-to-return spots on Johnson if he makes the requisite progress in his recovery from the right knee injury.
