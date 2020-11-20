Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey said Johnson will fill D'Andre Swift's role "as much as possible" Sunday against the Panthers with Swift ruled out for the game with a concussion, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

While Caskey hinted that Adrian Peterson would likely receive the start at running back, Johnson projects to take on the change-of-pace duties that Swift had handled prior to unseating Peterson as the team's starter Week 11 versus Washington. Unless the Lions race out to a big lead early Sunday and lean more heavily on a Peterson-led ground attack to churn the clock, Johnson will likely be in store for his most playing time and touches of the season. Johnson hasn't played more than 33 percent of the offensive snaps or earned more than eight combined carries and targets in any of the Lions' nine games to date.