Coach Matt Patricia will continue to use Johnson in a platoon with LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. "I think we have a lot of really good running backs, and I think we try to use them appropriately," Patricia said Monday. "They're all outstanding players and we're just going to continually try to improve them, just like we are every position."

The breakdown of running backs reps Week 4 at Dallas -- Riddick (25 of 54 on offense), Johnson (20) and Blount (14) -- was in line with their usage on the season. That said, Johnson was again far more efficient with his touches, turning nine carries into 55 yards and one touchdown. Overall, Johnson is averaging 5.7 yards per carry versus Blount's mark of 2.7, while Riddick has served in his typical role as the Lions' pass-catching back. Patricia appears to have the long term in mind, meaning Johnson should hover about his 12.3 touches per game for the foreseeable future, barring an injury to one of his teammates.