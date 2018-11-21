Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

This was the obvious outcome after Johnson sprained his knee during Sunday's 20-19 win over the Panthers. He was listed as a non-participant throughout the week of practice, leaving LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner to man the backfield in Thursday's difficult matchup. Blount is the favorite to lead the team in carries, while Riddick figures to stay busy in the passing game for an offense that's also missing wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee). It's unclear if the Lions have a good chance to get Johnson or Jones back on the field for Week 13 against the Rams.