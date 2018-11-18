Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Won't return Sunday
Johnson (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
The severity of the left knee injury isn't known, but the Lions won't risk any more Week 11 reps for the dynamic rookie. With Johnson out of commission, LeGarrette Blount will serve as the short-yardage back while Theo Riddick handles pass-catching duties.
