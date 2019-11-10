Play

Strong (ribs) suffered a rib injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Strong has served in a respectable role for the Lions this season, but he didn't record a tackle before leaving Week 10's contest. He'll look to shake off this injury before Week 11's matchup against the Cowboys.

