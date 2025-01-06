Zeitler suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday night's 31-9 win over the Vikings.

Zeitler pulled up lame on Detroit's final possession of the game, ultimately exiting the contest in the fourth quarter with a right hamstring injury. The offensive lineman will look to rest and recover in time to play in the Lions' next contest in two weeks for a matchup in the NFC divisional round. If Zeitler is unable to go, Christian Mahogany would be a top candidate to draw a start at offensive guard in the playoffs.