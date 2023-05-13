Thompson has agreed to a deal with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, Tim Twentyman of the team's official website reports.

Thompson led Virginia in receptions during the 2022 season in just eight games, while also recording 579 receiving yards in the process. He will enter Detroit as one of 11 wide receivers on the roster, so he figures to have an uphill battle at ultimately earning a spot on field in Week 1. Still, he will now have the opportunity at OTAs and training camp to make an impression.