Dorsey (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Dorsey's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday, and he ended the week with back-to-back full practices. He would have to be activated from IR in order to play Sunday; if not, then his next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Packers. Dorsey has missed the Lions' last six games while on IR due to a wrist injury.