Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Dorsey (concussion) will be out "for a while," Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Dorsey logged just 19 defensive snaps across the first four games of the season before missing Sunday's win over the Bengals. With all of the injuries in the Lions' secondary, Dorsey likely would have been looking at an increased role on defense, but he'll join Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and D.J. Reed (hamstring, IR) on the shelf.