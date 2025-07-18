Dorsey (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Lions on Thursday.

The depth corner and kickoff return man can still come back in time for the Lions' preseason opener July 31 against the Chargers. Dorsey has played mostly on special teams during parts of three NFL seasons with Baltimore and Detroit, though he has accumulated 244 and 159 kickoff return yards, respectively, over the last two campaigns with Detroit. That could be his role again in 2025.