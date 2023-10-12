Dorsey (illness) was a full participant Wednesday after he was designated to return to practice from Detroit's injured reserve, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Dorsey has been sidelined while dealing with an illness on Detroit's injured reserve over the last four games. The 25-year-old will have 21 days to practice before he must either be restored to the active roster or revert to IR for the remainder of the season. Dorsey's ability to immediately practice in full appears to indicate that he should return to in-game action relatively soon.