Dorsey (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

The corner from Northern Arizona will now be forced to miss at least the Lions' next four games after sustaining a concussion in the Week 5 win over the Bengals. Prior to his injury, Dorsey played 74 total snaps (55 on special teams, 19 on defense) and recorded four total tackles across four contests. With Dorsey, Terrion Arnold (shoulder), D.J. Reed (hamstring) and Ennis Rakestraw (shoulder) all out for the Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs, Detroit's cornerback room currently consists of just Amik Robertson, Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin.