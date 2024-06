Dorsey was carted to the locker room with a lower leg injury just as Wednesday's practice ended, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Dorsey signed with Detroit last offseason and won the team's starting kick returner duties, tallying 244 return yards in 2023. The 26-year-old cornerback was slated to compete for a depth role in the Lions' secondary as the offseason progressed, but that opportunity could be in jeopardy after Dorsey was carted off the field Wednesday.