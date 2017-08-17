Play

Lee didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The reason behind Lee's absence Wednesday wasn't revealed, but he joined Eric Ebron, Cole Wick and Tim Wright on the sidelines for the session. Given his positioning on the depth chart, a swift return to practice would certainly benefit him.

