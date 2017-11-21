Lions' Khyri Thornton: Cut loose by Detroit
The Lions waived Thornton on Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
The timing of Thornton's release is somewhat curious, given that he had practiced with the Lions on Tuesday and was fully expected to play Thursday against the Vikings. Evidently, the Lions felt the defensive tackle's roster spot would be put to better use by another player. Thornton appeared in four games for the Lions this season, logging four tackles and no sacks.
More News
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...