The Lions waived Thornton on Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

The timing of Thornton's release is somewhat curious, given that he had practiced with the Lions on Tuesday and was fully expected to play Thursday against the Vikings. Evidently, the Lions felt the defensive tackle's roster spot would be put to better use by another player. Thornton appeared in four games for the Lions this season, logging four tackles and no sacks.

