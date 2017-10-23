The Lions officially activated Thorton (suspension) on Monday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Thorton, fresh off serving a six-game suspension, is a welcomed addition to a defensive tackle rotation that was thin on depth following the loss of Haloti Ngata (biceps). While he could be in store for a handful of reps right off the bat, Thornton is unlikely to warrant IDP consideration at any juncture the rest of the season.