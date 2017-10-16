Lions' Khyri Thornton: Reinstated but uncertain to rejoin Lions
Head coach Jim Caldwell indicated Thorton, whose six-game suspension ended after Sunday's game, isn't guaranteed to be added to the active roster, James Hawkins of the Detroit News reports.
Thorton has officially satisfied the six-game suspension he was handed in June for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy. While one would think his return would be welcomed after starting defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (biceps) was placed on injured reserve last week, it's apparent Caldwell may have other plans in mind.
More News
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...