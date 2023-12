Vildor was absent from the Lions' injury report Tuesday after he left Sunday's loss to the Bears early with cramping.

Vildor had to leave his Lions debut early, but he should be able to be a full go Saturday against the Broncos. The four-year pro is also set to take on a potentially larger role in Week 15 and split snaps at corner with Jerry Jacobs, opposite starter Cam Sutton, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.