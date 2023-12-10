Vildor is questionable to return to Sunday's contest with the Bears due to cramping issues.

Vildor started the season with Tennessee, where he appeared in two games before being let go in October. He then signed with the Lions on Tuesday, as the team is dealing with numerous injuries at the cornerback position. He logged three tackles during his Detroit debut before going down with cramps during the second half. His absence will leave the Lions' secondary extremely thin at cornerback, including starters Cameron Sutton and Jerry Jacobs along with Khalil Dorsey, as well as rookie safety Brian Branch, who has also spent time playing cornerback this season.