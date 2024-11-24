Vildor is starting in place of the injured Terrion Arnold (groin) against the Colts on Sunday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Arnold put in a limited practice Thursday and a full session Friday, but he's inactive Sunday anyway, giving Vildor the chance to start opposite Carlton Davis. Vildor has played on 68 defensive snaps in 10 games this season, recording five tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup, though he did start three games during Detroit's 2023 playoff run. The 2020 fifth-round pick of the Bears signed a one-year deal with the Lions in the offseason after spending time with Detroit, Tennessee and Philadelphia last season.