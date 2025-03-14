Allen signed a contract with the Lions on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Allen spent the 2024 season with Pittsburgh and operated as their emergency quarterback for most of the campaign. He'll now join the Lions' quarterback room as an experienced backup, and he will likely compete with Hendon Hooker for the No. 2 job to Jared Goff.
