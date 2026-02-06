Lions' Kyle Allen: Minimal action in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen didn't complete either of his pass attempts while appearing in three games with the Lions in 2025. He also had three rush attempts for minus-3 yards.
Allen won the backup quarterback job in Detroit during training camp and retained the role throughout the regular season. However, he played only 16 offensive snaps because Jared Goff remained healthy. Allen is set to hit free agency this offseason, and he'll likely compete for a backup role once again.
