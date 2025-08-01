Allen completed nine of 14 passes for 91 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed twice for five yards during the Lions' 34-7 preseason loss to the Chargers in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

Allen, who's competing with Hendon Hooker for the No. 2 role behind Jared Goff, got off to an auspicious start by throwing interceptions on the Lions' second and third possessions. Allen did bounce back to helm a 15-play, 60-yard drive that culminated in a three-yard touchdown run by Craig Reynolds, finishing his night on a high note. Allen played the entire first half before giving way to Hooker, and it's possible the division of labor is the same for Detroit's next preseason game on Friday night, Aug. 8 against the Falcons.