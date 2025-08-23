Allen completed all five of his passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 26-7 preseason loss to the Texans.

The 29-year-old QB may have locked up the No. 2 job for the Lions with this performance. Allen got the start and while he took a sack to end Detroit's first possession, he was laser-focused on the second, ending the drive with a 33-yard TD pass to Isaac TeSlaa. Hendon Hooker, meanwhile, went 6-for-11 for 70 yards and an INT after taking over from Allen. Jared Goff is locked into the starting role for the Lions, but Allen appears to be the next man up should anything happen to him.