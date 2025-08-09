Allen completed seven of eight pass attempts for 120 yards and two touchdowns while taking two carries for 10 yards in Friday's preseason tilt in Atlanta.

Allen entered the contest with a little over five minutes left in the first half and proceeded to orchestrate three consecutive scoring drives. two of which resulting in touchdowns. Fellow backup Hendon Hooker started Friday's exhibition and produced little offensively while turning the ball over twice. Both signal-callers are vying to serve as Jared Goff's primary backup this upcoming season, with Allen having the clear early advantage based on performance and experience.