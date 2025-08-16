Allen completed 14 of 17 pass attempts for 124 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Allen has now impressed in back-to-back preseason appearances, combining for 244 passing yards and four touchdowns in those contests, without an interception. While Allen has outplayed fellow reserve quarterback Hendon Hooker thus far throughout the preseason, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the backup competition behind Jared Goff remains open. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Hooker may get the start during Detroit's preseason finale against the Texans on Sat., Aug. 23, but both signal-callers figure to get substantial reps.