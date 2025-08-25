Allen is in line to begin the 2025 regular season as the Lions' second quarterback, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Allen was in a battle with Hendon Hooker for the number two slot at quarterback behind Jared Goff in Detroit, and Allen ultimately won out when Hooker was cut Monday. In Allen's last regular-season start back in 2022 with Houston, he completed 20 of 39 pass attempts for 201 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, adding two rushes for one yard.