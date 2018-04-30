Lions' Kyle Lewis: Signs with Detroit
Lewis, an undrafted free agent, signed a contract with the Lions on Saturday, KSBY San Luis Obispo reports.
Lewis (6-foot-1, 207 pounds) was a slot back and wide receiver at Cal Poly who racked up 1,165 rushing yards and 1,079 receiving yards in 52 career games. He turned heads at his pro day in late March with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical and 129-inch broad jump. He'll look to compete for one of the Lions' last roster spots at receiver.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...