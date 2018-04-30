Lions' Kyle Lewis: Signs with Detroit

Lewis, an undrafted free agent, signed a contract with the Lions on Saturday, KSBY San Luis Obispo reports.

Lewis (6-foot-1, 207 pounds) was a slot back and wide receiver at Cal Poly who racked up 1,165 rushing yards and 1,079 receiving yards in 52 career games. He turned heads at his pro day in late March with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical and 129-inch broad jump. He'll look to compete for one of the Lions' last roster spots at receiver.