Peko (calf) signed a contract with the Lions on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Peko finished last season on injured reserve after competing in 13 games and recording 22 combined tackles. Now healthy again, the veteran lineman will get an opportunity in Detroit for his seventh NFL season. The Oregon State product will also have the chance to reunite with his defensive line coach from the Titans, Terrell Williams, who holds the same position now with the Lions.