Sloter was signed to the Lions' active roster Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Matthew Stafford (back) still out and Jeff Driskel (hamstring) receiving a recent injured-reserve designation, the Lions opted to sign Sloter off the Cardinals' practice squad. Sloter ultimately lost the competition for the backup quarterback job in Minnesota this preseason but found his way onto a 53-man roster anyhow, likely set to backup David Blough, who threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut Thursday.

