Lions' Lawrence Keys: Leaves practice with injury

Keys left Monday's training camp practice due to a leg injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Keys signed with the Lions in mid-July. The wide receiver most recently spent time at the NFL level with the Bills in 2024 but was let go before the season began due to a leg issue. However, he's enjoyed some success with Houston in the UFL the last two springs, posting a 41-527-2 receiving line, five carries for 26 yards and 1,169 total return yards over 18 regular-season appearances in that span.