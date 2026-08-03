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Lions' Lawrence Keys: Leaves practice with injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Keys left Monday's training camp practice due to a leg injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Keys signed with the Lions in mid-July. The wide receiver most recently spent time at the NFL level with the Bills in 2024 but was let go before the season began due to a leg issue. However, he's enjoyed some success with Houston in the UFL the last two springs, posting a 41-527-2 receiving line, five carries for 26 yards and 1,169 total return yards over 18 regular-season appearances in that span.

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