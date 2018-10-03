Blount isn't present for practice Wednesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Blount may have suffered an injury in the process of taking seven carries for 12 yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys. An absence for Week 5 against Green Bay wouldn't necessarily be a major loss for the Detroit offense, considering Kerryon Johnson piled up 199 yards on just 33 carries (6.0 average) the past three weeks. Healthy or not, Blount is in danger of seeing his role decrease to little more than goal-line and short-yardage work.

