Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Back at practice
Blount (illness) was present for the start of the Lions' practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The Lions will clarify later in the day whether Blount was a limited or full participant in the session. Even if Blount faces some restrictions with his reps Thursday, it's a positive sign for his health that he's simply in attendance for the session after the ailment prevented him from joining the Lions on Wednesday. At this point, the impressive play of rookie second-round pick Kerryon Johnson through the first four weeks of the season seems like the bigger hindrance to Blount's fantasy outlook for Sunday's game against the Packers than the illness.
