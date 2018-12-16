Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Bottled up by Bills
Blount managed just nine yards on seven carries while failing to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 14-13 loss to the Bills.
Blount was bottled up while both Zach Zenner and Theo Riddick topped 40 yards on the ground. Zenner -- who scored on a one-yard plunge in this one -- appears to have eclipsed Blount as the short-yardage back of choice in Kerryon Johnson's (knee) absence, which is bad news for Blount's fleeting fantasy value heading into Detroit's Week 16 matchup with the Vikings.
