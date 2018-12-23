Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Bottled up by Vikings
Blount (calf) rushed 11 times for 29 yards while catching two of four targets for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Vikings.
Blount's 13 touches led all Lions running backs, but he was stuck in low gear throughout, with an average of fewer than two yards per touch. Look for Zach Zenner to take on a larger portion of Detroit's rushing workload at Blount's expense against the Packers in Week 17 after turning his eight carries into 45 yards in this one.
