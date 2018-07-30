Blount (undisclosed) is back at practice Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Blount was removed from Sunday's practice early but won't miss any additional time. While his roster spot and short-yardage role aren't in any danger, Blount could lose carries to Kerryon Johnson if the rookie looks sharp during training camp and the preseason. With Theo Riddick locked in on passing downs and Ameer Abdullah hoping for a minor role, the Lions are clearly headed for a committee approach in their backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories