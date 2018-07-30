Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Cleared for practice
Blount (undisclosed) is back at practice Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Blount was removed from Sunday's practice early but won't miss any additional time. While his roster spot and short-yardage role aren't in any danger, Blount could lose carries to Kerryon Johnson if the rookie looks sharp during training camp and the preseason. With Theo Riddick locked in on passing downs and Ameer Abdullah hoping for a minor role, the Lions are clearly headed for a committee approach in their backfield.
More News
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Leaves Sunday's practice early•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Splitting first-team work•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Gets $2 million guaranteed•
-
Lions' LeGarrette Blount: Heads to Detroit•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Team-high rushing total in Super Bowl win•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Scores touchdown in NFC championship win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...